

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Bell, Canada's largest communications company wholly owned by BCE Inc. (BCE, BCE.TO) announced the upcoming launch of Lucky Mobile, a low-cost prepaid mobile alternative for budget-conscious Canadians with monthly plans starting at just $20.



Initially available to consumers in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia beginning December 4, Lucky Mobile will offer service in 17 zones covering most major cities across Canada, including Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver and surrounding areas.



For customers who want a plan that covers a larger area, Lucky Mobile also offers economical province-wide and Canada-wide service options, Bell said.



Bell noted that unlike other low-cost prepaid wireless services in Canada, there are no surprise overage or automatic charges with Lucky Mobile. Customers are notified by text if they are about to use services not included in their monthly plan.



Service Passes valid for 30 days are available for $3 or $5 and offer options like international calling to popular destinations.



In addition to talk and text on its cellular network, Lucky Mobile will introduce an app that enables talk and text over Wi-Fi in 2018.



'Lucky Mobile is an all-new mobile service for people who want a straightforward, low-cost prepaid option that offers all the talk, text and data options they need. Whether you're a student or young person just entering the workforce, a senior on a fixed income, a new Canadian who hasn't yet built up a credit profile or anyone looking for the easiest and most affordable wireless experience, Lucky Mobile puts you in control,' said Blaik Kirby, President of Bell Mobility.



