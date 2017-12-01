To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S 01 December 2017 Announcement no. 115/2017





Drawing of RTL F bonds on 1 January 2018



After having successfully refinanced loans funded in DK0009389470, DK0009389710, DK0009387425 BRFkredit hereby informs the market that all bonds in the ISIN-code will be drawn on the next term date.



Pursuant to S. 27a (1) of the Danish Securities Trading Act, we hereby publish drawings (repayment) for the bonds. Please find the data in the attached file. The information will be available through VP SECURITIES on 01 December 2017.



The information will also be available on BRFkredit's web site at brf.com.



For further information about format of data and content of the file we refer to the web site of NASDAQ at www.nasdaqomxnordic.com.



Yours sincerely BRFkredit



Søren Winkler Head of Analysis



Direct phone (+45) 45 26 29 30 E-mail swi@brf.dk



Web: brf.dk



Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=655600