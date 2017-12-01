Active-Investors: Ex-Dividend Alert: Old Republic International Has Raised its Dividend for 36 Consecutive Years; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on December 04, 2017

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 01, 2017 / Active-Investors has a free review on Old Republic International Corp. (NYSE: ORI) following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on December 04, 2017. In order to capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date (excluding weekend) that is by latest at the end of the trading session on December 01, 2017. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on ORI:

Dividend Declared

On November 22, 2017, Old Republic International's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the common stock of $0.19 per share. This dividend is payable December 15, 2017, to shareholders of record on December 05, 2017. Subject to Board's approval of each quarter's new rate, the full year's cash dividend will amount to $0.76 per share compared to $0.75 paid in 2016.

Old Republic International's indicated dividend represents a yield of 3.64% compared to the average dividend yield of 3.68% for the Financial sector. This latest dividend increase marks the 36th consecutive year that the Company has boosted its cash dividend rate, and 2017 becomes the 76th year of uninterrupted cash dividend payments.

Dividend Insights

Old Republic International has a dividend payout ratio of 65.0%, which denotes that the Company spends approximately $0.65 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Old Republic International is forecasted to report earnings of $1.52 which is doubled compared to the Company's annualized dividend of $0.76 per share.

As of September 30, 2017, Old Republic International's cash and invested assets were $13.57 billion compared to $13.00 billion as on December 31, 2016. The Company's consolidated operating cash flow was additive to investable funds and operating needs in the amount of $522.1 and $401.9 for the first nine months of 2017 and 2016, respectively. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development on Old Republic International

On October 26, 2017, Old Republic International announced Q3 2017 revenue of $1.59 billion compared to revenue of $1.50 billion in Q3 2016. The Company's operating revenues were $1.52 billion for the reported quarter compared to operating revenue of $1.44 billion in the year-earlier same quarter.

Old Republic International's net operating income for Q3 2017 was $0.09 per share compared to $0.37 per share in Q3 2016. The less favorable results were affected by operating charges aggregating of $0.33 per diluted share, reflecting estimated General Insurance claim provisions of $20.0 million associated with a current evaluation of exposures from hurricanes Harvey and Irma and additional claim and related expense provisions of $130.0 million.

About Old Republic International

Chicago-based Old Republic International is one of the United States' 50 largest publicly held insurance organizations. The Company is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields.

Stock Performance Snapshot

November 30, 2017 - At Thursday's closing bell, Old Republic International's stock slightly rose 0.43%, ending the trading session at $20.97.

Volume traded for the day: 1.83 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.31 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 3.35%; previous three-month period - up 9.85%; past twelve-month period - up 17.35%; and year-to-date - up 10.37%

After yesterday's close, Old Republic International's market cap was at $5.52 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 15.48.

The stock has a dividend yield of 3.62%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. This sector was up 0.2% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors