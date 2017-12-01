Active-Investors: Free Research Report as National Instruments Reported Record Q3 Revenue and Adjusted EPS

Stock Monitor: Evolving Systems Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended September 30, 2017, National Instruments recorded revenue of $320.92 million, up 5% compared to revenue of $306.36 million in Q3 2016, and a record for a third quarter for the Company. The growth in revenue was attributed to a share gain in the test and measurement market. National Instruments' revenue numbers were ahead of analysts' expectations of $319.8 million.

During Q3 2017, National Instruments' Product revenue totaled $291.89 million compared to $278.52 million in Q3 2016. The Company's Software maintenance revenue was $29.03 million for the reported quarter versus $27.84 million in the year ago same period. National Instruments' Geographic revenue in US dollar terms for Q3 2017 compared to Q3 2016 grew 3% in the Americas, up 12% in Asia/Pacific (APAC), and added 1% in Europe, Middle-East, India, and Africa (EMEIA).

For Q3 2017, National Instruments' GAAP gross profit was $237.17 million, or gross margin of 74%, compared to GAAP gross profit of $229.63 million, or gross margin of 75%, in Q3 2016. The Company's GAAP operating income totaled $37.52 million with an operating margin of 12% in the reported quarter versus GAAP operating income of $29.37 million with an operating margin of $10% in the prior year's corresponding quarter. National Instruments' non-GAAP operating margin was 15% in Q3 2017, with non-GAAP operating income of $49 million, up 29% on a y-o-y basis.

National Instruments' GAAP net income for Q3 2017 was $33.39 million, or $0.25 per fully diluted share, compared to net income of $24.49 million, or $0.19 per fully diluted share, in Q3 2016. The Company's non-GAAP net income was $42 million, a record for a third quarter, and $0.32 per diluted share. National Instruments' earnings topped Wall Street's expectations of $0.23 per share.

Order Summary

During Q3 2017, National Instruments' value of the total orders grew 5% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's orders under $20,000 were up 1% on a y-o-y basis, orders between $20,000 and $100,000 advanced 8% y-o-y, and orders above $100,000 were up 9% compared to the year ago same period. National Instruments received $8 million in orders from its largest customer compared to $5 million in orders from the same customer in Q3 2016.

Cash Matter

As of September 30, 2017, National Instruments had $385 million in cash and short-term investments. During the reported quarter, the Company paid $27 million in dividends. National Instruments' Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share payable on December 04, 2017, to stockholders of record on November 13, 2017.

Guidance

For Q4 2017, National Instruments is forecasting revenue to be in the range of $331 million to $361 million, which would be a new Q4 record at the midpoint. The Company expects GAAP fully diluted EPS to be in the band of $0.27 to $0.41, with non-GAAP fully diluted EPS expected to be in the range of $0.34 to $0.48 for the upcoming quarter.

Stock Performance Snapshot

November 30, 2017 - At Thursday's closing bell, National Instruments' stock climbed 2.02%, ending the trading session at $43.95.

Volume traded for the day: 546.96 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 541.52 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 8.81%; previous six-month period - up 13.13%; past twelve-month period - up 49.13%; and year-to-date - up 42.60%

After yesterday's close, National Instruments' market cap was at $5.75 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 54.26.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.91%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Technical & System Software industry. This sector was up 0.4% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors