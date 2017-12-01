WorldReligionNews - Paradox of the Aggressive Secularism: Exclusion of Religion from Public Life Politicizes the Church

SANTA MONICA, California, December 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Michael Wakelin of WorldReligionNews.comdelves into the difficult topic of interactions between Church and State, secular and ecclesiastical - in the modern world and in the historical perspective.

To read the full article, published November 30, click here:http://www.worldreligionnews.com/religion-news/paradox-aggressive-secularism-exclusion-religion-public-life-politicizes-church

The author asks if the divorce of the Church from the State, originally designed as a fair response to both clericalism and political dictate in the religious sphere, was "worth it" if the resulting ambiguity "forced religious organizations to go against their own dogmas or instigated them to collaborate with violently atheistic regimes and even foreign special services". As an example, the author takes the Ecumenical Patriarchate's history of engagement, or even collaboration, with the young Soviet regime in the 20s, with the dire consequences for the dignity and spiritual health of the Orthodox Church in general.

Historical examples and the careful assessment of the modern state of religious affairs confirm the urgent "need for dialog between secular and ecclesiastical authorities", notes the author. The "separation of Church and State <...> should be accomplished primarily in the minds of officials and clerics. This in turn demands for the very idea of the Sacred to be visibly represented in our public discourse, not obliterated from it", concludes the article.