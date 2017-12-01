Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Trimble's Revenue Advanced 15%; EPS Soared 47%

Stock Monitor: Itron Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 01, 2017 / Active-Investors free earnings report on Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ: TRMB) has freshly been issued to its members, and you can also sign up to view this report at www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=TRMB. Trimble reported its third quarter fiscal 2017 operating results on October 26, 2017. The GPS manufacturer outperformed top- and bottom-line expectations and also provided guidance for the upcoming quarter. Register today and get free access to our complimentary member's area where many more reports are available:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.comis currently working on the research report for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which also belongs to the Technology sector as the Company Trimble. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=ITRI

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Trimble most recent news is on our radar and we have decided to include it on our blog post. Today's free coverage is available at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=TRMB

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During Q3 2017, Trimble's revenue jumped 15% to $670.0 million compared to Q3 2016 revenue of $584.0 million in Q3 2016. The Company's revenue numbers surpassed analysts' expectations of $659.6 million.

During Q3 2017, Trimble's GAAP operating income was $64.0 million, up 16% compared to operating income of $55.3 million in Q3 2016. The Company's GAAP operating margin was 9.6% of revenue in the reported quarter compared to 9.5% of revenue in the prior year's corresponding quarter. Trimble's non-GAAP operating income of $123.6 million was up 12% on a y-o-y basis, while non-GAAP operating margin was 18.4% of revenue in the reported quarter compared to 19.0% in the prior year's same quarter.

Trimble's GAAP net income surged 42% to $55.7 million in Q3 2017 versus net income of $39.2 million in Q3 2016. The Company's diluted GAAP earnings per share were $0.22 in the reported quarter, up 47% compared to diluted GAAP earnings per share of $0.15 in the prior year's same quarter.

In Q3 2017, Trimble's non-GAAP net income of $99.6 million was up 19% on a y-o-y basis, while diluted non-GAAP earnings per share were $0.39 compared to diluted non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.33 in the year-ago comparable period. The Company's earnings exceeded Wall Street's estimates of $0.37 per share.

Trimble's Segment Results

During Q3 2017, the Buildings and Infrastructure segment's revenue advanced 13% to $214.5 million compared to revenue of $189.3 million in Q3 2016. The segment's operating margin in the reported quarter was 24.3% versus 21.6% in the year-earlier same quarter.

The Geospatial segment's revenue came in at $169.7 million for Q3 2017, reflecting growth of 6% on a y-o-y basis. The segment's operating margin totaled 21.6% versus 22.1% in the prior year's corresponding quarter.

For Q3 2017, the Company's Resources and Utilities business' revenue surged 31% to 114.4 million compared to $87.5 million in Q3 2016. Operating margin was 23.2% versus 28.8% in the year-ago same period. The Transportation division's revenue advanced 16% to $171.4 million on a y-o-y basis, while the segment's operating margin came in at 18.2% versus 18.0% in Q3 2016.

Cash Matters

Trimble's operating cash flow for the first three quarters of 2017 was $310.0 million, up 8% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's deferred revenue for the reported quarter was $326.7 million, up 11% compared to the year-ago same period.

During Q3 2017, Trimble completed the acquisitions of Müller-Elektronik and 10-4 Systems. The Company also repurchased approximately 2.2 million shares of its common stock for $84 million, and year-to-date has repurchased approximately 3.1 million shares for $111 million. Trimble had approximately $19 million remaining under its current share repurchase authorization as of the end of the third quarter.

Outlook

For Q4 2017 Trimble is forecasting revenue to be between $655 million and $685 million with GAAP earnings per share of $0.16 to $0.20 and non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.34 to $0.38.

Stock Performance Snapshot

November 30, 2017 - At Thursday's closing bell, Trimble's stock advanced 1.33%, ending the trading session at $41.99.

Volume traded for the day: 1.60 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 975.92 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 2.72%; previous three-month period - up 8.56%; past twelve-month period - up 48.95%; and year-to-date - up 39.27%

After yesterday's close, Trimble's market cap was at $10.59 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 55.54.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry. This sector was up 0.4% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors