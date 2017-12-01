Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - TransCanada Cleared to Restart Keystone Pipeline Operations but After Reducing Pressure by 20%

Stock Monitor: Sea Limited Post Earnings Reporting

Corrective Action Order from PHMSA

As part of the directive in the Corrective Action Order from PHMSA dated November 28, 2017, TransCanada will operate the pipeline at a reduced pressure from November 28, 2017 onwards. The regulator has approved the Company's plan to return to service for the pipeline at 20% reduced pressure. This is to ensure that the crude oil being transported via the pipeline is done safely and the volume of crude oil is increased slowly. PHMSA has outlined the various other steps that the Company must take to restart its Keystone pipeline after the leak.

TransCanada has assured that it is in constant communication with PHMSA and working closely with the regulators to ensure that the pipeline resume normal operating conditions. The Company has also assured that it will comply with any future PHMSA orders and requirements related to the current incident to ensure the integrity of the pipeline.

The Company took the opportunity to thank local officials, emergency response personnel, and commissioners in Marshall County, as well as the landowner on whose land the oil spill occurred for their "continued cooperation and support". The Company also thanked its crews, contractors and businesses in the community for their support in helping the Company deal with the incident safely and quickly.

The Oil spill near Amherst, South Dakota

The Keystone Pipeline is 4,324 km (2,687 miles) long and plays a key role in delivering crude oil from Hardisty, Alberta, Canada to Patoka, Illinois, and to Port Arthur, Texas. The pipeline transports approximately 590,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

On November 16, 2017, TransCanada identified an oil spill in the Keystone pipeline near Amherst, South Dakota. The oil spill occurred on the pipeline segment between the Ludden Pump Station and Ferney Pump Station. The oil spill was in the rural agricultural area in Marshall County, South Dakota, approximately three miles southeast of Amherst.

The Company officials noticed a drop in the pressure in the operating system due to the leak and shut down the entire pipeline immediately on the same day. It informed the State and Federal regulators, including the Pipelines and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) and the National Response Center (NRC) about the incident. It also brought in specialists from emergency management, engineering, environmental management, and safety to assess the damage and provide solutions for the clean-up activities.

Damage control

The Company and PHMSA worked together and identified the cause of the oil spill to a rupture in the pipeline. According to the preliminary analysis and findings released by PHMSA, the rupture "may have been caused by mechanical damage to the pipeline and coating associated with a weight installed on the pipeline in 2008. Weights are placed on the pipeline in areas where water could potentially result in buoyancy concerns". The Company was using two pipeline tools, including one for cleaning, around the time of the oil spill. Both tools passed the rupture point but neither of them detected the oil spill or rupture.

The section of the pipeline that was damaged is 30 inches in diameter was installed in 2008. This damaged section of the pipeline has been completely removed and sent to the National Transportation Safety Board laboratory in Virginia for further testing.

The Company is now focused on the removal of oil spill from the site and has hired contractors and specialists for the same. TransCanada has managed to recover at least 44,730 gallons of oil from the spill site so far.

About TransCanada

Alberta, Canada based TransCanada is one of the largest energy infrastructure Company in North America. It has more than 65 years' experience in providing a safe, stable network of natural gas, and crude oil pipelines, along with wind, solar, and nuclear power facilities.

Stock Performance Snapshot

November 30, 2017 - At Thursday's closing bell, TransCanada's stock slightly fell 0.37%, ending the trading session at $48.03.

Volume traded for the day: 1.96 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 950.67 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 1.16%; previous six-month period - up 2.34%; past twelve-month period - up 7.14%; and year-to-date - up 6.38%

After yesterday's close, TransCanada's market cap was at $41.68 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 30.23.

The stock has a dividend yield of 4.11%.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry. This sector was up 1.0% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors