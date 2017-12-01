TAMPA, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/17 -- First Harvest Corp. (OTC PINK: HVST), (the "Company"), a technology, media and mobile gaming platform, announced today the Company will begin operating and trading under the new name and symbol, Arias Intel Corp. (OTC PINK: ASNT) ("the Company" or "Arias").

Management believes the name change reflects both the evolution of the Company, as well as its vision for the future. "We believe the new name better articulates our plans to build a digital media platform for tech, media and gaming," said Kevin Gillespie, Chief Executive Officer. "Our goal is to continue to build value in the Company through the commercialization of technology and create long-term value for our shareholders."

Commencing today, the Company's common stock will begin trading under the new stock ticker symbol "ASNT" on the OTC Pink. There is no corporate change other than the name and symbol change. Current shareholders may continue to hold their original stock certificates; however, the Company's transfer agent will provide information to shareholders if they wish to have new certificates issued.

About Arias Intel Corp.

Arias Intel Corp. is a digital media platform for tech, media, and gaming, which includes mobile apps and gaming, augmented and virtual reality, on-demand delivery, digital and social media, and e-commerce. The Company plans to generate revenue through in-app purchases, service fees, and cross-channel advertising.

The Company's focus is on developing innovative technologies that leverage connectivity, distribution, and social networks. The Company intends to use its digital platforms to implement its unique marketing strategy that empowers viral and social mechanisms to reach a growing demographic that utilizes: (1) mobile apps and gaming, (2) social media, and (3) on-demand delivery. The Company believes its platforms are entertaining, convenient, and scalable.

By combining these three fast growing business sectors -- mobile apps and gaming, social media, and on-demand delivery, along with our experienced development team led by the former EVP of Activision, management believes the Company's business platform can develop into a premier technology medium that attracts, engages, and monetizes.

The Company intends to use its platform to build its subscriber base and boost users' engagement within its digital platforms to gather analytics and target advertising directly to users based on their preferences. The Company is also exploring opportunities to expand a suite of mobile games and apps that target similar audience demographics. The Company may explore these opportunities through the acquisition of operating companies, asset purchases or internal development.

For more information, please visit: www.AriasIntel.com

