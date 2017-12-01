COLUMBIA, MD--(Marketwired - December 01, 2017) - Movilitas, a long-term trusted SAP solutions provider with deep expertise in the field of manufacturing, traceability, warehouse management and mobility, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Seeit Solutions (Chicago, IL). Seeit Solutions is a North American SAP Partner specialized in Manufacturing, helping connect SAP ERP with the shop floor. Together, Seeit Solutions and Movilitas have substantial reference accounts and capabilities in North America and Europe as well as significant experience in deploying projects in Asia Pacific.

The joining of forces between the two companies is the latest advancement in Movilitas' continued effort to offer customers specialized expertise in the areas of Digital Manufacturing with SAP MII and SAP ME. With this acquisition, Movilitas strengthens its market position as one of the most relevant specialized SAP partners in the Digital Manufacturing space. Now, with over 200 employees globally and revenues exceeding $33MM, the unified organization provides consulting services and software solutions to address clients' mission critical timescales.

"Seeit Solutions are an extremely strong fit with Movilitas. They bring additional capabilities that are aligned with our growth goals while strengthening our value proposition in the area of Digital Manufacturing to the global SAP community," said Ross Young, CEO of Movilitas. "The merged capabilities and resources of Movilitas and Seeit Solutions will deliver unparalleled SAP services and software solutions enabling our customers to take full advantage of the digital age in manufacturing, traceability, logistics, mobility and supply chain connectivity."

"We are very excited to join the Movilitas family," said Greg McCollum, Partner at Seeit Solutions. "This extends our reach in the SAP MII/ME sector to our clients across Europe and globally, and creates a unified expertise for the combined customer base of both companies. This is a great opportunity for our employees, companies, and our customers as we move into SAP Leonardo and beyond."

The combined software portfolio of the companies will include Seeit Solutions' RPM (Realtime Production Management and ICE (IoT Connect Engine) and Movilitas' Veri95 (Out-of-the box apps for SAP MII), MovilitasCloud (Real-Time end-to-end Supply Chain Connectivity), the Produmex PDMX Suite (SAP Business One), Movilizer (Mobile Enterprise Platform) and the Movilitas Automation Controller (Enterprise Printing & Device Integration).

About Movilitas: Established in 2006, Movilitas is a long-term trusted and specialized service partner for its customers in the areas of Digital Manufacturing, Traceability, Warehouse Management and Mobility based on SAP technology. A team of over 200 employees, based in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific deliver projects globally with a strong focus on Industrial IoT and SAP Leonardo's solution offering and its own Movilitas Cloud offering which brings real-time, end-to-end connectivity to the supply chain.

