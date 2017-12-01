Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Leading Latin American Companies

Best Practices Awards honor outstanding achievements at banquet in Mexico City

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, Dec. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Frost & Sullivan honored recipients at its Excellence in Best Practices Awards Ceremony held November 30 in Mexico City, at the Four Seasons Hotel.

The Best Practices Awards are presented each year to companies that are predicted to encourage significant growth in their industries, have identified emerging trends before they became the standard in the marketplace, or have created advanced technologies that will catalyze and transform industries in the near future.

"At Frost & Sullivan, we understand the importance of identifying best practices and recognizing industry achievements," said Jeff Frigstad, Global Sr. Vice President, Best Practices, Frost & Sullivan. "Our Awards have become a symbol of success and innovation."

Awarded companies included the following:

Arkadin - 2017 Latin American Cloud IP Telephony and UC&C Services New Product Innovation Award

BMobile - 2017 Mexican Enterprise Mobility Management Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award

BroadSoft - 2017 Latin American Cloud IP Telephony and UC&C Services Platform Provider of the Year Award

Credence ID - 2017 Global Mobile Biometrics and Credential Reading New Product Innovation Award

Felitron - 2017 Latin American Professional Contact Center Headset Customer Value Leadership Award

Globalsat Group - 2017 Latin American Satellite Communications Company of the Year Award

IBEX Global - 2017 Central American & Caribbean Contact Center Outsourcing Services Growth Excellence Leadership Award

IFX Networks - 2017 Colombian Enterprise Fixed Services Company of the Year Award

inConcert - 2017 Latin American Contact Center Systems Technology Innovation Award

Neosecure - 2017 Southern Cone Managed Security Services Company of the Year Award

Plantronics - 2017 Latin American Professional Headsets Market Leadership Award

Telefónica México - 2017 Mexican Mobile M2M Solutions Services Company of the Year Award

Teleperformance Colombia - 2017 Colombian Contact Center Outsourcing Services Company of the Year Award

Verint Systems - 2017 Latin American Contact Center Systems Customer Service Leadership Award

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that could make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

