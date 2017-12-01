Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their most recent whitepaper on the essential ingredients for building a successful business strategy. In a recent research carried out by Quantzig, it was noted that most businesses tend to spend a significant amount of time analyzing site metrics and web analytics-based reports. Such solutions give businesses a great sense of how their websites are performing and provide insights on the revenues being generated through the websites.

But what if web analytics isn't enough?

It is in this context that the importance of marketing analytics is realized. Marketing analytics helps in the optimization and measurement of marketing campaigns. It also helps assess the effectiveness of marketing campaigns, which goes beyond traditional media and helps evaluate the ROI from digital media.

According to the marketing analytics experts at Quantzig, "When the effectiveness of marketing campaigns is measured against top-line revenues, the ability to predict what prospects are most likely to do next becomes critical."

Some of the key questions that marketing analytics can help answer are:

How are your marketing activities performing?

Where are your competitors investing their resources?

What is the effectiveness of your marketing activities in the long-term?

How does your marketing analytics solution impact your next decision?

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 12 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

