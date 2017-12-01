Fidelity Special Values Plc - Portfolio Update

sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

London, December 1

1 December 2017

FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC

LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43

Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, Fidelity Special Values PLC announces that, as at 30 November 2017 its investments in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) were as follows:-

Name of Security % of gross assets

Marwyn Value Investors 0.17

AXA Prop Trust 0.12

Electra Private Equity 0.71

Mckay Securities 0.21

Alstria Office Reit- AG 0.52

Vietnam Infra (PVT EQ SH) 0.00

Contact for queries:

Name: Bonita Guntrip, FIL Investments International
Telephone: 01737 837320


© 2017 PR Newswire