Cboe Submits Product Certification for Bitcoin Futures

CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE | Nasdaq: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today announced that Cboe Futures Exchange (CFE) has filed a product certification with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to offer bitcoin futures trading. The product certification is subject to regulatory review.1

The impending launch date of Cboe bitcoin futures, which will trade on CFE under the ticker symbol 'XBT,' will be announced shortly. XBTSM futures were made available for participant testing on November 13, 2017. Existing CFE Trading Privilege Holders (TPHs) can trade XBT futures via their existing connections. XBT futures market data will be made available over Cboe's market data feeds.

More information is available at www.cboe.com/xbt.

1 Regulatory review does not constitute or imply a CFTC endorsement of the use of digital currency generally, or bitcoin specifically.

