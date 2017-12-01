

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tilly's Inc. (TLYS), At Home Group Inc. (HOME), New York & Co. (NWY), La-Z-Boy Inc. (LZB), and Bluegreen Vacations Corp. (BXG) were among the top gainers on Thursday.



Tilly's Inc. (TLYS) stock gained 24.81% in the wake of the company's release of its upbeat third-quarter performance. The specialty retailer delivered a 32% improvement in year-over-year operating income, driven by its sixth consecutive quarter of positive comp sales, fourth consecutive quarter of store traffic growth and continued strict inventory and expense management. Q3 net income rose to $8.8 million or $0.30 per share from $6.4 million or $0.22 per share last year. Net sales of $152.8 million increased 0.5% from $152.1 million last year.



Tilly's said its Comp sales to date, including Black Friday weekend and Cyber Monday, are up low single digits, and in early November, the company rolled out a new accessory fixture package to all stores to enhance the presentation of its accessories assortment. The company is cautiously optimistic that this bodes well for a solid fourth quarter.



Tilly's sees fourth quarter comparable store sales to increase by a low single-digit percentage, operating income to be in the range of about $10.5 million - $13 million compared to last year's $10.4 million, and earnings per share to be in the range of $0.22 - $0.26 compared to last year's $0.22.



Shares of At Home Group Inc. (HOME) soared 17.23%, after the company delivered its 14th consecutive quarter of 20-plus percent sales growth and its 15th consecutive quarter of positive comp store sales increases. The company said its new store growth of 18%, combined with its merchandising and marketing initiatives, drove net sales growth of 25%, including a 7.1% increase in comp store sales.



Driven by its strong year-to-date performance and continued momentum, this home décor superstore raised its fiscal 2018 net sales target to $939 million - $944 million, which would represent growth of over 23% over fiscal 2017. The company also increased its annual comp store sales outlook to about 5.7% - 6%, and pro forma adjusted EPS outlook for the year to $0.77 - $0.79.



Specialty women's apparel chain New York & Co. (NWY) shares increased 16.59% as the company delivered better-than-expected Q3 results, reflecting positive comparable store sales, expansion in gross margin and continued expense discipline, which drove a $2.7 million increase in operating income as compared to the third quarter last year. Also, the retailer witnessed a strong November with improved comparable store sales versus the third quarter, driven by strength on Black Friday.



Shares of La-Z-Boy Inc. (LZB) have shown a strong move to the upside during trading on Thursday, surging up by 11.53%. With the gain, the furniture maker has reached a three-month intraday high. The company reported upbeat Q2 results amid the headwinds it faced from raw material pressures and the hurricanes.



Bluegreen Vacations Corp. (BXG) shares ascended 10.57%. In mid-November, the Bluegreen Vacations and its parent company, BBX Capital Corp. (BBX), jointly announced the closing of the initial public offering of Bluegreen Vacations' common stock.



