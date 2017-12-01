Trading in IVISYS AB paid subscription shares is to cease. The last trading day of trading is December 6, 2017.



Short name: IVISYS BTA --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010442657 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 144756 ---------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Sedermera Fondkommission. For further information, please call Sedermera Fondkommission on +46-40-615 14 10.