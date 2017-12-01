NPinvestor.com A/S has applied for admittance to trading on Nasdaq First North Denmark. The first day of trading in the shares is expected to be 20 December 2017. The admission to trading is conditional upon that NPinvestor.com A/S obtains a sufficient distribution of shares.



The result of the offering is expected to be published on 20 December 2017 at 07.30 a.m. (CET) at the latest.



Name: NPinvestor.com ------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060827269 ------------------------------------------------------- Short name: NPINV ------------------------------------------------------- Volume: 5,249,290 shares ------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 26518199 ------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.10 ------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: EUR 400,000 ------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North / 100 ------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: XCSE Other Equities / 229 ------------------------------------------------------- Mic code: FNDK ------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 145941 -------------------------------------------------------



ICB-classifikation:



Code Industry ---------------- 8000 Financials ----------------



Supersector:



Code Super Sector ------------------------ 8700 Financial Services ------------------------



This information is distributed by request from Certified Adviser CDI Global ApS.



For further information, please contact CDI Global ApS on +45 21 76 43 17.



First North is the brand name for the MTF/alternative markets place operated by Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, Nasdaq Iceland hf. and Nasdaq Stockholm AB respectively.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=655608