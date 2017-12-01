

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were slightly higher Friday morning ahead of a crucial vote on U.S. tax reform in Congress.



Gold has lost some of its shine this week as stock markets reacted euphorically to signs that Republicans will hammer home significant corporate cuts to drive President Trump's pro-growth economic agenda.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average smashed through 24,000 for the first time yesterday.



This morning, gold was up $2 at $1278 an ounce, taking back some of yesterday's decline.



Traders will eye economic reports on manufacturing activity and construction spending. Also, speeches from St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan for further clues to growth and rate outlook.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX