Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2017) - Advantagewon Oil Corp., (CSE: AOC) (OTCQB: ANTGF), (the "Corporation", "Advantagewon", "AOC") is very pleased to announce that Mr. Charles Dove has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer and as a Director of the Corporation. Mr. Paul Haber, the Corporation's former CEO, has been appointed as Executive Chairman of the Board with immediate effect.

Mr. Dove is a Professional Geophysicist with over 38 years' experience in Oil and Gas exploration, development, project and company management of which 28 of those years involved management of private and public companies. Previously, Mr. Dove served as the President, and Chief Operating Officer of Dejour Energy (Alberta) Ltd., and as a Director of Dejour Energy Inc. Under Mr. Dove's management, Dejour reached 1,000 BOE per day within its first two years of operation.

Mr. Paul Haber stated: "I'm very pleased to have Charles as CEO of the Corporation. Charles Dove is a company builder with a strong appreciation of factors affecting economic viability of projects and companies. Since Charles came on board in August this year to serve as an Advisor to me, he has implemented many new cost saving techniques and efficiencies in the way we run our operations. He's also been instrumental in developing the LaVernia field at breakneck speed and has demonstrated a knack in finding oil. I previously observed his success at Dejour, and I also observed how under his guidance the Corporation added over $300 Million USD in market capitalization. I am very optimistic that under Mr. Dove's guidance and using his proven business development model that over time AOC will experience similar successes."

The Corporation also announced that it had granted Mr. Dove Two Million Stock Options under its Employee Stock Option Plan. Each Stock Option is exercisable for a five year period allowing Mr. Dove the ability to acquire Common Shares of the Corporation at a set price of Fifteen Cents ("$0.15") CDN per Common Share. The Stock Options that have been granted are not subject to any vesting restrictions. The Corporation has also granted Mr. Dove Four Million ("4,000,000") Performance Based Purchase Warrants that will allow Mr. Dove the right to purchase up to 4,000,000 Common Shares of the Corporation at a set price of Fifteen Cents ("$0.15") CDN per Common Share. The Warrants have an expiration date set as December 1st, 2020 which is Thirty-Six ("36") Months after the issuance date. The Performance Based Purchase Warrants are exercisable in four separate tranches of 1,000,000 Warrants should the Corporation's Common Share price average at or above Twenty-Five Cents ($0.25) CDN, Thirty-Five Cents ("$0.35") CDN, Forty-Five Cents ("$0.45") CDN and Fifty-Five Cents ("$0.55") CDN for thirty consecutive days.

About Advantagewon Oil Corp.

Advantagewon is focused on building consistent cash flow from low cost, low risk oil wells in the State of Texas. AOC applies specialized expertise to increase oil recovery from 10-15% to up to 75% for each well. Once the enhanced recovery strategy is successfully applied, AOC will repeat the process throughout the oil pool to maximize output and minimize cost and risk. For more information please visit www.aoc-oil.com.

For further information please contact:



Mr. Charles Dove

CEO & Director

Advantagewon Oil Corp.

T: (403) 815-2440

E: charles.dove@aoc-oil.com

W: www.aoc-oil.com



Mr. Paul Haber

Chairman & Director

Advantagewon Oil Corp.

T: (416) 318-6501

E: paul.haber@aoc-oil.com

W: www.aoc-oil.com



Mr. Frank Kordy

Secretary & Director

Advantagewon Oil Corp.

T: (647) 466-4037

E: frank.kordy@aoc-oil.com

W: www.aoc-oil.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although Management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

- 30 -