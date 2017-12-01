

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) announced it has acquired Odos Imaging, a Scottish technology company that provides three-dimensional, time-of-flight sensing systems for industrial imaging applications. Located in Edinburgh, Scotland, Odos Imaging develops 3-D imaging technologies that provide customers solutions that increase awareness in and around manufacturing systems.



Lee Lane, Rockwell Automation vice president and general manager, safety, sensing and connectivity business, said: 'This acquisition enables us to build on our portfolio of smart sensing and safety products, an important part of the foundation for The Connected Enterprise. It enables us to expand our existing capabilities by bringing 3-D time-of-flight sensor technology to industrial applications.'



