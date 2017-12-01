In accordance with the received application on December 1, Nasdaq Riga has started the procedure for AS "MADARA Cosmetics" additional share trading on the Alternative market First North.



Nasdaq Riga resolutions made during the procedure will be published separately as soon as made.



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.