HONG KONG. CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/17 --Green Council (non-profit organization) has been officially recognised by the Hong Kong Certification Body Accreditation Scheme (HKCAS) as an accredited certification body. It is now able to issue certificates of four major international certification systems. A cocktail party was held this afternoon to commemorate the occasion, while a dinner-gala was held on the same evening to announce the results of the Hong Kong Green Awards 2017. The Guest of Honour, Mr KS Wong, G.B.S., JP, Secretary for the Environment of the Hong Kong SAR Government, commended the winners for their contributions to environmental protection.

As the general public is increasingly concerned with environmental and health issues, enterprises and organizations from various sectors are more proactive in implementation of eco-friendly measures. In recent years, the government has also pushed for the use of quality management systems and incorporated relevant requirements in its election of construction contractors. The Green Council offers certificates on ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System (QMS), ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management System (EMS), OHSAS 18001:2007 Occupation Health and Safety Assessment Series (OHSAS) and ISO 50001:2011 Energy Management System (EnMS).

By providing the abovementioned certification services, the Green Council will assist local businesses, particularly those in the construction industry, to enforce comprehensive eco-friendly management systems. Obtaining the relevant certificates means the enterprise or organization pays attention to environment and health issues, and is committed to its clients and the society. This would enhance public confidence in the company, and help expand business and market share in the long run.

Ms Linda WP Ho, Chief Executive Officer of the Green Council, was excited by the accreditation. "In the past year, we have made major efforts to be recognised as an accredited certification body. Thanks to the hard work of the whole team, in one year's time we are qualified to issue the latest ISO and OHSAS certificates of four major management systems," she said.

The Hong Kong Green Awards 2017, announced on the same day, received over 100 submissions, and the results are encouraging. China Resources (Holdings) Company Limited is the winner of this year Grand Award. Ms Ho added, "We have seen more submissions from the catering, chemical engineering and retail industries, and the construction sector is also making progress. We look forward to introducing more certification services such as those on sustainable procurement and social responsibilities."

Mr KS Wong, G.B.S., JP, Secretary for the Environment of the Hong Kong SAR Government said, "In order to further expand the market of environmentally friendly products, especially those made of recycled materials, the Government has always set an example by taking the lead in implementing the green procurement policy. At present, the Government's "Green Specifications" covers 150 green products and services. Between 2013 and 2016, the Government has already invested over HK$ 4.5 billion in green procurement. Looking forward, we expect to work more closely with the business sector to promote the wider adoption of green procurement in Hong Kong."

Apart from providing certification services and organising the Hong Kong Green Awards, the Green Council also organises educational activities and projects for the general public and enterprises, including The Hong Kong Green Label Scheme, Hong Kong Green Purchasing Charter, Hong Kong Green Day, Green Carnival and International Coastal Cleanup Hong Kong, etc. For more information, please visit www.greencouncil.org

Categories of Hong Kong Green Awards

Corporate Green Governance Award

The first of its kind in Hong Kong, the Corporate Green Governance Award recognises companies that have performed exceptionally well at incorporating environmental considerations into their governance policies and operations. The award-winning organisations are industrial pioneers that demonstrate a clear resolution for environmental protection in the five areas of corporate leadership, corporate vision, environmental monitoring and reporting, system management, and stakeholder engagement, and implement such measures in their daily operations.

The Green Management Award

The Green Management Award recognises company headquarters, subsidiaries, small and medium enterprises, or specific projects for outstanding performance in executing green policy. It is divided into different categories including Corporate, Service Provider (Corporate), Project Management (Corporate) and Services Provider (SME).

The Green Purchaswi$e Award

Participating companies should have set clear long-term goals in green procurement. Such requirements normally focus on energy efficiency, such as the use of Grade 1 Energy Efficiency Labelled products, Hong Kong Green Label certified products or more energy-efficient air conditioning systems.

Environmental, Health and Safety Award

Winners of the Environmental, Health and Safety Award are companies that have incorporated environmental, health and safety management considerations into their overall corporate strategies, and have actively enforced such measures.

About Green Council

The Green Council (GC) is a non-profit and charity environmental organization and certification body in Hong Kong. It actively promotes and assists local companies of the commercial and industrial sectors in eco-friendly production and management. Under the motto "Conservation begins with Education," we provide education and training programmes to our members, covering the areas of green procurement, green management, recycling and waste reduction, energy efficiency, etc. For more information, please visit: www.greencouncil.org.

