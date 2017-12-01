Singles' Day shopping spree reflects China's booming home appliance industry

SHANGHAI, Dec. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The success of home appliance brands in the past Singles' Day shopping spree suggested a booming home appliance market in China and the opportunities it presents. Organized by the China Household Electrical Appliances Association, Appliance & Electronics World Expo (AWE) is recognized as a major platform for exhibiting high-end products and cutting-edge technologies in the home appliance industry. Its 2018 edition will see an unprecedented exhibition area of over 130,000 square meters spanning ten exhibition halls.

The annual Singles' Day has long become a battlefield of both domestic and foreign enterprises. According to JD.com's latest report on the aggregate sales revenue generated on this year's Singles' Day, Chinese major appliance manufacturers Midea, Haier and Greetook thetop three spotsacross all categories.

Statistics released by Midea showed that the brand generated a total of RMB 4.5 billion saleson Nov. 11 alonefrom all of its online channels, representing a year-on-year growth of 70%. Within the first hour of Nov. 11, Midea already logged RMB 1.737 billion in online sales, surpassingthe whole-day salesvalueof last year and representing ayear-on-year growth of 117%. Sharp also reported over RMB 1 billionin sales from its brown goods on all channels, with TVs toppingJD.com'sbestseller list, followed byHisense, TCL, Mi and Skyworth.

As China grows to be a key marketfor theglobal home appliance and consumer electronics industry, AWE, the most representative show of this field in China, has become an industry gala and a must-attend event for those looking to discover and untap the huge potential in the emerging Chinesemarket.

Domestic enterprises including Haier, Midea, Gree, Hisense, Skyworth and TCL, and global heavyweights such as Bosch, Siemens, Samsung, GE, Panasonic, LG and Sharp will be in attendance and are all gearing up to flex their muscles at AWE 2018.

AWE 2018 attaches great importance to visitor experience. The show willoffer visitors first hand knowledge and experienceof cutting edge technologies and products covering smart travel, artificial intelligence, smart entertainment and smart life.

Interested parties can visit AWE's official website http://en.awe.com.cn/for more information of the show. Visitor pre-registration is open and freefor the next two months.

AWE 2018 will take place from March 8-11, 2018 in Shanghai, China.

