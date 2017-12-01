Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global technology and specialty materials company, today announced that it has filed a patent infringement lawsuit in Poland against Falken Trade Polska sp. z o.o. sp.k., a distributor (Distributor) of Acesulfame Potassium (Ace-K), a high-potency sweetener subject to recently granted European Patent No. 2 861 569. The complaint alleges that the Distributor is selling infringing Ace-K sweetener produced by a Chinese manufacturer. Celanese claims compensation for damages caused by the sale of patent infringing Ace-K.

Prior to filing this lawsuit, Celanese had successfully obtained a preliminary injunction against the Distributor preventing the Distributor from continuing to sell infringing Ace-K sweetener.

In March 2017, Celanese announced that it had filed a patent infringement lawsuit in Europe against three Chinese manufacturers of high-potency sweeteners, specifically Acesulfame Potassium (Ace-K). The complaint alleges that Suzhou Hope Technology Co., Ltd., Anhui Jinhe Industrial Co., Ltd., and Vitasweet Co., Ltd., are infringing European Patent No. 2 861 569 by continuing to unlawfully import infringing Ace-K sweetener into Europe.

Celanese continues to invest in manufacturing and quality improvements and is dedicated to robust research, development and customer support for the Sunett sweetener products manufactured by its patented processes. The company will protect these investments to supply customers with quality engineered products, and will vigorously defend against unlawful manufacturing, importing, purchasing, selling and using of its patented technology in the United States, Europe, China and globally.

Celanese Corporation is a global technology leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Our two complementary business cores, Acetyl Chain and Materials Solutions, use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and business expertise to create value for our customers and the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 7,500 employees worldwide and had 2016 net sales of $5.4 billion. For more information about Celanese and our product offerings, visit www.celanese.com or our blog at www.celaneseblog.com

