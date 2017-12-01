Advanced protein tagging using bioluminescence

Promega Corporation announced today that its HiBiT Protein Tagging System has been listed as a 2017 Top 10 Innovation by life science publication The Scientist. HiBiT is an 11 amino acid peptide tag that can be attached to any protein and detected using simple bioluminescent methods that are highly quantitative and extremely sensitive. The small HiBiT tag is easily combined with CRISPR/CAS9-meditated gene editing for precise insertion into the genome, allowing researchers to study proteins under physiologically relevant conditions.

The Scientist magazine's annual Top 10 Innovations list recognizes new products that are revolutionizing life science research. Antibody-free HiBiT detection methods transform the way scientists can measure protein biology by limiting hands-on time, increasing precision and expanding throughput possibilities. The compatibility with CRISPR gene editing provides new options for researchers who want to understand protein behavior within the natural biological context.

"Promega's new HiBiT tagging system brings the benefits of two worlds together that researchers dreamed about: a quantitative and highly sensitive luminescence-based measurement plus a small size fusion-tag that can be easily inserted into an endogenous protein via CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing with little impact on native protein function," says Eunice Park, Ph. D., Director, Cell Pharmacology and Chemical Biology at C4 Therapeutics, which is taking a novel therapeutic approach to develop drugs that can induce degradation of disease-causing proteins.

This is the fourth time in the last six years that The Scientist has recognized Promega for product innovation utilizing bioluminescent technology. Promega continues to expand its bioluminescence portfolio to develop tools that are compatible with key scientific advancements, such as CRISPR editing. The HiBiT Protein Tagging System combines sensitive bioluminescence with a very small reporter, making it perfectly suited to use with gene editing methods and bringing the advantages of bioluminescent detection to the next generation of research.

