Fluorosilicone Market Worth 241.5 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, December 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Fluorosilicone Marketby Product Type (Elastomer, Antifoams, Coating Adhesives & Sealants), End-Use Industry (Transportation, OEM, Oil & Gas), and Region (APAC, North America, Europe, South America) - Global Forecast to 2022" published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is projected to grow from USD 165.7 Million in 2017 to USD 241.5 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2017 to 2022. The market is driven by the growing demand for fluorosilicone in various end-use industries such as transportation, OEM, oil & gas, and others.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse64 market data tables,28 figures spread through105 pages and in-depth TOC on"Fluorosilicone Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/fluorosilicone-market-264781743.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The elastomer product type segment accounted for the largest share of the Fluorosilicone Market

Elastomer is expected to account for the largest share of the Fluorosilicone Market, due to the increasing use of fluorosilicone elastomers in the transportation and OEM industries. The demand for fluorosilicone is effected by the price variation existing in various product types depends on the end-use industries in which, they are used.

Get PDF Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=264781743

Transportation expected to account for the largest share of the Fluorosilicone Market during the forecast period.

The transportation segment is projected to lead the Fluorosilicone Market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for automobiles in the emerging and developed markets is fueling the growth of the use of fluorosilicone in sealing applications.

APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

APAC leads the global Fluorosilicone Market, in terms of value and volume. APAC is also projected to be the fastest-growing market for fluorosilicone during the forecast period, as raw materials are easily available in the region and the cost of setting up manufacturing units is low in comparison to other regions. The market in Europe registered a slow growth rate in comparison to other regions, mainly due to the market maturity in this region. North America accounted for the largest market share, in terms of value, in 2016 due to the presence of a large number of global market players in the region.

The Fluorosilicone Market is dominated by leading silicone manufacturing companies such as Dow Corning (US), Shin-Etsu (Japan), Elkem Group (France), Wacker Chemie (Germany), and Momentive (US). These companies are keen on expanding their existing business by introducing new products in the market.

Inquiry before Buying @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=264781743

Browse Related Reports

Fluoroelastomer Market by Type (Fluorocarbon, Fluorosilicone, Perfluoroelastomers), End-Use Industry (Automotive, Aerospace, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Chemical Processing, Semiconductor, Pharmaceutical & Food Processing), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/fluoroelastomer-market-77176667.html



Know More About our Knowledge Store @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets