

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - ParkerVision, Inc. (PRKR) reported that the Munich court has rejected the request by Apple, Inc. that ParkerVision GmbH be required to post a bond as required of a non-German entity. The court has invited ParkerVision to provide further clarification regarding certain elements of infringement by Apple.



Jeffrey Parker, CEO of ParkerVision, stated: 'We welcome the court's request for additional information, as we believe further clarification will only strengthen our infringement position and enable the court to reach a swift decision. We are working with German counsel to expedite the schedule for these next steps and anticipate that the court will continue to move at the same rapid pace that it has thus far.'



