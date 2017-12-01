XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Ranked Among Best Places to Work in Italy

MILAN, ITALY - December 1, 2017 - XPO Logistics, a leading global provider of logistics and transport solutions, has been named one of the best places to work in Italy by the independent research institute Statista, as published by the Italian magazine Panorama. The results were based on more than 15,000 online interviews with employees of companies that have a workforce of over 250 employees in Italy.

XPO has more than 3,000 employees based at 42 sites in Italy. The company does a significant amount of business with e-commerce and retail customers, helping them meet the challenges of consumer-driven service requirements in the rapidly growing online shopping sector. XPO provides customized logistics solutions that flex with seasonal peaks, operated in positive working environments for employees.

"It is extremely meaningful for us to be recognized by our employees as one of the best places to work," said Malcolm Wilson, chief executive officer of XPO Logistics Europe. "We always strive to attract and retain top talent - this is key to delivering the best results for our customers. As part of our commitment, we're continuing to invest in employee training and internal promotions in Europe."

XPO additionally has been recognized by Forbes magazine as one of America's Best Employers for 2017.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 32 countries, with 1,444 locations and more than 91,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods more efficiently throughout their supply chains. The company has two reporting segments, transportation and logistics, and within these segments its business is well diversified by geographies, verticals and types of service. XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France. www.xpo.com (http://www.xpo.com/)

