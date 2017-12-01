SolGold plc: Total Voting Rights

BISHOPSGATE, LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2017 / The Company announces, for the purposes of the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, that the total issued share capital of the Company consists of 1,696,245,686 ordinary shares of 1p each with voting rights.

SolGold (OTC PINK: SLGGF) (TSX: SOLG) (LSE: SOLG) does not currently hold any shares in treasury and, therefore, the above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company.

The Company now has a total of 1,696,245,686 fully paid ordinary shares in issue, 31,795,884 share options exercisable at 28p; 9,795,884 share options exercisable at 14p and 46,762,000 share options exercisable at 60p.

CONTACTS

Mr Nicholas Mather

Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0665

SolGold Plc (Executive Director)

+61 (0) 417 880 448

nmather@solgold.com.au

Mr Karl Schlobohm

Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0661

SolGold Plc (Company Secretary)

kschlobohm@solgold.com.au

Mr Ewan Leggat / Mr Richard Morrison

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Broker)

ewan.leggat@spangel.co.uk

ABOUT SOLGOLD

SolGold is a Brisbane, Australia based, dual LSE and TSX-listed (SOLG on both exchanges) copper gold exploration and future development company with assets in Ecuador, Solomon Islands and Australia. SolGold's primary objective is to discover and define world-class copper-gold deposits. The Board and Management Team have substantial vested interests in the success of the Company as shareholders as well as strong track records in the areas of exploration, mine appraisal and development, investment, finance and law. SolGold's experience is augmented by state of the art geophysical and modelling techniques and the guidance of porphyry copper and gold expert Dr Steve Garwin.

