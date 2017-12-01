New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2017) - CannabisNewsWire ("CNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for the cannabis industry, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring SinglePoint, Inc. (OTC Pink: SING), a client of CNW focused on strengthening its position in the marijuana industry through the acquisition of, or investment in, small to mid-sized cannabis companies.

The publication, titled, "Companies Offer Intriguing Investment Opportunities as Bitcoin Continues Smashing Records," tracks bitcoin's stratospheric surge and several enterprising companies with ancillary operations in the cryptocurrency marketplace.

To view the full publication, visit: https://www.cannabisnewswire.com/companies-offer-intriguing-investment-opportunities-bitcoin-continues-smashing-records/

"Holding company SinglePoint (SING) soft-launched its much-anticipated proprietary bitcoin exchange (app.singleseed.com), which is aimed at solving payment problems related to high-risk transactions - specifically those plaguing another red-hot industry: cannabis.

"In addition to making card-based transactions possible for "unbankable" cannabis vendors, SinglePoint's solution enables dispensaries to digitally track their inventories and upload inventory-related data, including photos and product descriptions. Once a customer purchases a product, it is automatically deducted from a dispensary's inventory listings. Beyond changing the game for U.S. cannabis businesses, this pioneering payment exchange can, and likely will, go even further, enabling businesses of all types - in both high-risk and low-risk markets - to conduct instant card-based transactions that are powered by bitcoin.

"Through an aggressive, acquisition-based growth strategy, SinglePoint continues finding great success. Its price per share rose from $0.01 in early January 2017 to more than $0.07 in November. The highly anticipated launch of the company's bitcoin payments solution serves as yet another indicator of SinglePoint's sustained growth."

About SinglePoint, Inc.

SinglePoint, Inc. (SING) has grown from a full-service mobile technology provider to a publicly traded holding company. Through diversification into horizontal markets, SinglePoint is building its portfolio by acquiring an interest in undervalued subsidiaries, thereby providing a rich, diversified holding base. Through its subsidiary company SingleSeed the company is providing products and services to the cannabis industry.

About CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

CannabisNewsWire ("CNW") is a specialized information service that (1) aggregates cannabis news, (2) provides CannabisNewsBreaks that quickly updates investors in the space, (3) enhances corporate press releases, (4) helps companies with distribution and optimization of social media, and (5) delivers comprehensive corporate communication solutions. CNW is uniquely positioned in the cannabis market with a strong team of journalists and writers who can help private and public companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public through our ever-growing dissemination network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets. CNW is bringing unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the cannabis industry.

For more information please visit https://wwwCannabisNewsWire.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

