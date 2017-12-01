

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Macy's, Inc. (M) announced plans to hire an additional 7,000 seasonal associates for positions at its Macy's stores nationwide for the 2017 Christmas and holiday season.



Seasonal store associates at Macy's serve customers on the selling floor and work in store operations positions, including fulfilling buy online, pick-up-in-store orders. Most seasonal positions are part-time, often with flexibility to fit the availability of the individuals hired.



