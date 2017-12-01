NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT), a leading provider of business assurance, a powerful combination of service assurance, cybersecurity, and business intelligence solutions, announced today that the Company plans to participate in the Nasdaq 37th Investor Program on Wednesday, December 6, 2017 in London. The live webcast of NETSCOUT's fireside chat with Paul Barrett, NETSCOUT's Enterprise CTO, and Andrew Kramer, VP of Investor Relations, is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. ET (3:00 p.m. GMT) on December 6. The live webcast, along with the archived replay of it, may be accessed on NETSCOUT's Investor Relations website at: http://ir.netscout.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=92658&p=irol-calendar.

