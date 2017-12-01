The global chemical company Oxea has entered into a cooperation with a German partner to produce dioctyl terephthalate (DOTP), a general purpose non-ortho-phthalate plasticizer, in Europe. By 2019, Oxea will initially offer 60,000 metric tons of DOTP. For this project with Oxea, the partner will construct a modular DOTP production unit at its manufacturing site in Germany. Oxea will supply the key precursor 2-ethylhexanol (2-EH) and will market the end product DOTP through its own sales channels. Dioctyl terephthalate is a phthalate-free plasticizer that meets highest environmental requirements. A replacement mainly for dioctyl phthalate (DOP) and diisononyl phthalate (DINP), DOTP is used in a wide range of applications such as construction, automotive, coatings, and flooring.

"As most DOTP in Europe is currently being imported, our project will make Oxea the major supplier of DOTP in Europe. We will be able to sustainably meet our customer's current and future needs for this important non-ortho-phthalate plasticizer, and can further improve delivery reliability. As the largest European producer of 2-EH Oxea is backward integrated," said Oxea CEO Dr. Salim Al Huthaili.

Oxea is a global manufacturer of oxo intermediates and oxo derivatives, such as alcohols, polyols, carboxylic acids, specialty esters, and amines. These products are used for the production of high-quality coatings, lubricants, cosmetics and pharmaceutical products, flavorings and fragrances, printing inks and plastics. Oxea employs more than 1,400 people worldwide. Oxea is part of the Oman Oil Company S.A.O.C. (OOC), a commercial company wholly owned by the Government of Oman. Established in 1996, it pursues investment opportunities in the wider energy sector both inside and outside Oman. OOC plays an important role in the Sultanate's efforts to diversify the economy and to promote domestic and foreign investments. For more information about Oxea, visit www.oxea-chemicals.com.

