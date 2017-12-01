$171.3 Million SCR Power Controller Market 2017 - Global Forecast to 2023

DUBLIN, December 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "SCR Power Controller Market by Type (Three Phase, Single Phase), Load Type (Resistive, Non-Resistive), Control Method (Phase Angle Control, Integral Cycle Switching), Industry (Metals, Chemicals, Semiconductor) & Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The SCR Power Controller Market is Estimated to Be Worth USD 130.6 Million in 2017 And is Estimated to Reach USD 171.3 Million By 2023, at a CAGR of 4.62% Between 2017 And 2023.

The rising demand for digitization of SCR power controllers and excellent ability to control heating processes are the major driving factors for the adoption of SCR power controllers by several end-user industries.

Most of the alloys go under thermal processing that improves mechanical, physical, and technological properties by modifying the structural composition. These thermal processes require implementation of SCR power controllers; hence the metals industry holds the largest market size, and a similar trend is likely to continue in the market for SCR power controllers in the coming years.

APAC is an emerging market for SCR power controllers. Glass, metals, chemicals, and food & beverages industries are expected to drive the growth of the market in APAC, likely to be driven by China and India. The growing demand for flat and container glass and increasing emphasis on maintaining food quality are some key factors that drive the growth of the market in APAC.

The key players in the market include Honeywell (US), Schneider Electric (France), ABB (Switzerland), Omron (Japan), Advanced Energy Industries (US), Chromalox (US), Gefran (Italy), Jumo (Germany), CD Automation (Italy), and Control Concepts (US).

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 SCR Power Controller Market, By Type



7 SCR Power Controller Market, By Load Type



8 SCR Power Controller Market, By Control Type



9 SCR Power Controller Market, By Industry



10 SCR Power Controller Market, By Geography



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



ABB

Advanced Energy Industries

Aka Automatismes

Ametek

Avatar Instruments

CD Automation

Chromalox

Control Concepts

Cristal Controls

Danfoss

Gefran

Honeywell

Jumo

Lumel

Omron

REO

RKC Instrument

Schneider Electric (Eurotherm)

Siemens

Solcon

Spang

