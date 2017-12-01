Vilnius, Lietuva, 2017-12-01 15:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Litgrid provides the calendar of information to be published for 2018



Date Announcement 14 02 2018 Interim unaudited financial statements for the twelve months of 2017 23 03 2018 Notification on ordinary general meeting of shareholders. Consolidated annual report and annual audited financial statements for 2017 24 04 2018 Decisions of the ordinary general meeting of shareholders 16 05 2018 Interim financial report for the three months of 2018 16 08 2018 Interim financial report for the six months of 2018 14 11 2018 Interim financial report for the nine months of 2018





Giedrius Karsokas, Head of Communications Mob. +370 613 19977 e-mail: giedrius.karsokas@litgrid.eu