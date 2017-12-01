London, U.K., 2017-12-01 15:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SNOMED International's continuing commitment to champion and shepherd global health information standards is a responsibility we faithfully serve in partnership with our 30 Members, 1600+ affiliates, and numerous stakeholders. For these groups, this relationship is structured through the use of jointly negotiated licensing agreements. Alongside these established relationships, there are instances where non-licensed users may receive SNOMED CT coded health record information, requiring a broadened approach to enable access.



For this reason, in 2015 SNOMED International created a SNOMED CT development license for use by HL7 International and associated working groups. The purpose of this was to provide global implementation guidance to support consistent, joint use of both standards, as applicable. Through this approach, SNOMED International also agreed to negotiate development licenses with any HL7 International affiliate located in non-member countries.



In this capacity, SNOMED International, recognizing that both Members and non-members may move information containing SNOMED CT codes, has required that some parameters of use be adhered to. In the event a non-licensed user receives SNOMED CT codes as part of a health data transfer, SNOMED International has deemed this within the definition of acceptable use. Further, in cases where non-licensed users frequently receive SNOMED CT coded information and engage in health record mapping, SNOMED International requests notification so that the organization may review use as well as confirm that the mapping is appropriate and quality assured. Not only does this process assist in ensuring that patient safety is maintained at the highest level, but also supports a universal, interoperable approach to health information exchange that limits divergence.



Currently there are a number of groups that are working on International Patient Summaries, as well as European Union cross border projects. At present SNOMED International is working with the European Commission to ensure a consistent approach with the licensing and use for these areas.



We anticipate that in early 2018 we will be in a position to further communicate our approach regarding these global initiatives.



All questions may be directed to info@snomed.org



