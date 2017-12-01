In 2018 AB Amber Grid's financial results will be released according to the following calendar:



-- 14.02.2018 - interim information for the twelve months of 2017; -- 23.03.2018 - notice of the convening of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, audited annual report and audited annual financial statements for year 2017; -- 24.04.2018 - resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; -- 16.05.2018 - interim information for the three months of 2018; -- 16.08.2018 - interim information for the six months of 2018; -- 14.11.2018- interim information for the nine months of 2018.



The officer authorised by AB Amber Grid (the issuer) to provide additional information on the material event:



Rimantas Šukys



Director of Finance



tel. +370 5 236 0854



fax +370 5 236 0850



e-mail: r.sukys@ambergrid.lt