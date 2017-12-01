HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/17 -- World renowned architectural and design firms, leading developers and property industry professionals from across the globe were recognised at the MIPIM Asia Gala Dinner for their contributions to the best property projects in the APAC region.
MIPIM Asia Gold, Silver and Bronze winners were unveiled at the 2017 MIPIM Asia Awards Gala Dinner at the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong on 29 Nov 2017.
The Honourable Mrs Carrie Lam, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong SAR Government, presented the awards for the Best Urban Regeneration Project category and a MIPIM Special Jury Award.
Blue House Cluster in Hong Kong won Gold for Best Urban Regeneration Project and the MIPIM Special Jury Award. Blue House Cluster is a four-storey house built in the 1920s that consists of three interconnected buildings: Blue House, Yellow House, and Orange House. It was the recipient of the Award of Excellence in the UNESCO Asia-Pacific Awards for Cultural Heritage Conservation 2017. The project was led by architect LWK & Partners Ltd, and developer St. James' Settlement. The cluster has been refurbished and is now a multi-functional complex with residential units and community centres.
The MIPIM Asia Awards recognise the best projects in the region across 11 distinct categories, setting the benchmark for excellence in the property industry. The Awards Gala concluded the MIPIM Asia Summit, the annual property leaders' summit in Asia Pacific.
Nicholas J Loup, CEO for Chelsfield Asia and president of the MIPIM Asia Awards 2017 jury, said, "The MIPIM Asia Awards bestow the highest recognitions in the property industry in Asia. Each year, the event generates fierce competition and reveals the latest trends and techniques that the industry heavy-weights employ in their most dynamic architectural designs and developments."
The competition is open to developers, architects, retailers, municipal and local authorities, and any organisation which contributes to real estate development in Asia. The 2017 gala marked the 11th consecutive year for the MIPIM Asia Awards.
MIPIM Markets Director Ronan Vaspart said, "The MIPIM Asia Awards draws entrants from around the globe who wish to showcase their achievements to the industry's biggest audience of property professionals. The MIPIM Asia Summit provides the premier platform for unveiling most exciting Asia property projects each year."
The MIPIM Asia Summit took place 28-29 November 2017 at the Grand Hyatt, Hong Kong. The Summit is the leading annual real estate event, bringing together the most influential professionals from all sectors of the property industry to networking and gain the most topical industry insight through premium events, conferences and panels.
MIPIM ASIA AWARDS 2017 WINNERS
BEST HOTEL & TOURISM DEVELOPMENT
GOLD
Grand Hyatt Sanya Haitang Bay Resort & Spa
Sanya, China
Client: Sanya Gao Sheng Investment Co.
Design Architect: JERDE
Executive Architect: Architech Design Co. Ltd.
SILVER
Anji Tourist Centre
Huzhou, Zhejiang Province, China
Architect: LWK & Partners (HK) Ltd
Developer: China Tourist Services Ltd.
BRONZE
Shangri-La at the Fort
Manila, Philippines
Architect: Handel Architects LLP
Developer: Shang Global City Properties, Inc.
BEST INNOVATIVE GREEN BUILDING
GOLD
Nanjing Eco Hi-Tech Island Exhibition Centre (Jiangdao Technology Innovation Centre)
Nanjing, China
Architect: NBBJ
Developer: Sino-Singapore Nanjing Eco Hi-Tech Island Development Co., Ltd
Other: Yanlord, Singaporean developer
SILVER
Goldin Global Financial Centre
Hong Kong, China
Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates
Developer: Smart Edge Limited
Other: Ronald Lu & Partners (Associate Architect)
BRONZE
Kai Tak Development on 3 Muk Chui Street
Hong Kong, China
Architect: Ronald Lu & Partners
Developer: Urban Renewal Authority
BEST MIXED-USE DEVELOPMENT
GOLD
Hefei ID Mall
Hefei, China
Architect: Broadway Malyan
Developer: Hefei Prosperity Property Ltd.
Investor: CITIC Capital Holdings Ltd.
Other: Sonae Sierra and LTHK (Interior), Inhabit (Façade), Tongyan (Lighting), China Team (MEP), YPA (Landscape), Tongji Architectural Design (Group) Co., Ltd. (Arch. & Eng.), MVA (Traffic)
SILVER
Lotte World Tower & Mall
Seoul, South Korea
Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, Benoy
Developer: Lotte Corporation, Lotte Shopping, Hotel Lotte
BRONZE
Guangzhou CTF Finance Centre
Guangzhou, China
Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates
Developer: New World Development
Other: Leigh & Orange (Associate Architect)
BEST OFFICE & BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT
GOLD
Unilever Headquarters
Jakarta, Indonesia
Architect: Aedas
Developer: PT. Unilever Indonesia
SILVER
Deutsches Haus Ho Chi Minh City
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Architect: gmp Architekten von Gerkan, Marg und Partner
Developer: Deutsches Haus Ho Chi Minh Stadt Ltd.
Investor: Deutsches Haus Vietnam Invest Ltd. (Hong Kong)
Other: Mace (Project/ Construction Manager/ Construction Supervisor), Drees & Sommer (Façade Consultant), WSP (MEPF, C&S Consultant, Traffic Consultant)
BRONZE
Grade A Office Redevelopment at 18 King Wah Road
Hong Kong, China
Architect: Dennis Lau & Ng Chun Man Architects & Engineers (HK) Limited & Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects PCPA
Developer: Henderson Land Development Company Limited
Other: Draughtsman / ADI Limited / Sirius Lighting Office (HK) Limited / Ove Arup & Partners Hong Kong Ltd.
BEST REFURBISHED BUILDING
GOLD
Pacific Century Place
Beijing, China
Investor: Fund under Gaw Capital Partners
Architect: Lead 8 International Ltd.
Developer: Beijing Jing Wei Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.
Other: Perception Design, AECOM, LDP International, LASVIT
SILVER
DAEGU Creative Campus
Daegu City, South Korea
Architect: SAMOO Architects & Engineers
Developer: Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
BRONZE
MassMutual Tower
Hong Kong, China
Architect: PDP London Architects
Developer: Asia Standard International Group Limited
BEST RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT
GOLD
J.GRAN THE HONOR SHIMOGAMO TADASU NO MORI
Kyoto, Japan
Architect: Takenaka Corporation
Developer: JR West Real Estate & Development Company
SILVER
Whitesands
South Lantau Island, Hong Kong, China
Architect: PDP London Limited (Design Architect), LWK Architects (Executive Architect)
Developer: Swire Properties
Other: Urbis, Richardson Sadeki
BRONZE
Spring Breeze (Phase l)
Jiaxing, Zhejiang, China
Architect: GOA (Greentown Oriental Architects)
Developer: Blue Town
BEST RETAIL DEVELOPMENT
GOLD
Lane 189
Shanghai, China
Architect: UN Studio
Developer: Shanghai Da Zi Ming Zhong Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.
Investor: CITIC Capital Holdings Ltd.
Other: Inhabit, Ag Light, LEOX, Tongji Architectural Design (Group) Ltd., China Team
SILVER
Olympia 66
Dalian, China
Architect: Aedas
Developer: Hang Lung Properties Ltd
BRONZE
Starfield Hanam
Hanam, South Korea
Architect: Benoy
Developer: Shinsegae Property and Taubman Asia
Other: Junglim, Kingsman, GP studio
BEST URBAN REGENERATION PROJECT
GOLD
Blue House Cluster
Hong Kong, China
Architect: LWK & Partners (HK) Ltd
Developer: St. James' Settlement
Other: LWK Conservation Ltd., LWK Landscape Ltd., Meta4 Design Forum Ltd., JMK Consulting Engineers Ltd., Aurecon Hong Kong Limited, Team 73 HK Ltd., Kenneth To & Associates Ltd., ISS Building Consultancy Ltd.
SILVER
Kalijodo Park
Jakarta, Indonesia
Architect: Yori Antar from Han Awai & Partners Architect & Arkonin
Developer: PT. Bumi Serpong Damai Tbk (Sinar Mas Land)
Other: PT Anugerah Mandiri, Bike 2 work, Studio Hanafi
BRONZE
Suzhou Creek: Reclaiming Shanghai's Industrial Waterway
Shanghai, China
Architect: Sasaki
Developer: Shanghai Jing'an Urban Planning Bureau
BEST CHINESE FUTURA PROJECT
GOLD
China World Trade Center Phase 3C Development
Beijing, China
Architect: Andrew Bromberg at Aedas
Developer: China World Trade Co., Ltd
SILVER
TP Link Headquarters
Shenzhen, China
Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates
Developer: TP Link
BRONZE
ALILA Wuzhen
Tongxiang, Zhejiang, China
Architect: GOA (Greentown Oriental Architects)
Developer: YADA
BEST CHINESE FUTURA MEGA PROJECT
GOLD
ITC
Shanghai, China
Architect: Lead 8 International Ltd
Developer: Sun Hung Kai Properties
SILVER
Sunqiao Urban Agriculture District
Shanghai, China
Architect: Sasaki
Developer: Pudong Agriculture Development Group
BRONZE
OCT XI'AN International Centre
Xi'an, China
Architect: EID Architecture
Developer: China OCT
BEST FUTURA PROJECT
GOLD
The Quayside
Hong Kong, China
Architect: P&T Architects and Engineers Ltd.
Developer: Link Asset Management Ltd. and Nan Fung Development Ltd.
Other: CL3 Architects Ltd.
SILVER
One Bangkok
Bangkok, Thailand
Architect: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (Master Architect), with Kohn Pedersen Fox, Benoy A49, Plan Associates, D103
Developer: One Bangkok Holdings Company Limited, a joint venture between TCC Assets (Thailand) Co., Ltd. and Frasers Centrepoint Limited
Other: Plandscape, Buro Happold, Fisher Marantz Stone
BRONZE
15 Middle Road
Hong Kong, China
Architect: Wong & Ouyang (HK) Ltd.
Developer: Henderson Land Development Co. Ltd.
SPECIAL JURY AWARD
Blue House Cluster
Hong Kong, China
Architect: LWK & Partners (HK) Ltd
Developer: St. James' Settlement
Other: LWK Conservation Ltd., LWK Landscape Ltd., Meta4 Design Forum Ltd., JMK Consulting Engineers Ltd., Aurecon Hong Kong Limited, Team 73 HK Ltd., Kenneth To & Associates Ltd., ISS Building Consultancy Ltd.
