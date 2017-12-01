HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/17 -- World renowned architectural and design firms, leading developers and property industry professionals from across the globe were recognised at the MIPIM Asia Gala Dinner for their contributions to the best property projects in the APAC region.

MIPIM Asia Gold, Silver and Bronze winners were unveiled at the 2017 MIPIM Asia Awards Gala Dinner at the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong on 29 Nov 2017.

The Honourable Mrs Carrie Lam, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong SAR Government, presented the awards for the Best Urban Regeneration Project category and a MIPIM Special Jury Award.

Blue House Cluster in Hong Kong won Gold for Best Urban Regeneration Project and the MIPIM Special Jury Award. Blue House Cluster is a four-storey house built in the 1920s that consists of three interconnected buildings: Blue House, Yellow House, and Orange House. It was the recipient of the Award of Excellence in the UNESCO Asia-Pacific Awards for Cultural Heritage Conservation 2017. The project was led by architect LWK & Partners Ltd, and developer St. James' Settlement. The cluster has been refurbished and is now a multi-functional complex with residential units and community centres.

The MIPIM Asia Awards recognise the best projects in the region across 11 distinct categories, setting the benchmark for excellence in the property industry. The Awards Gala concluded the MIPIM Asia Summit, the annual property leaders' summit in Asia Pacific.

Nicholas J Loup, CEO for Chelsfield Asia and president of the MIPIM Asia Awards 2017 jury, said, "The MIPIM Asia Awards bestow the highest recognitions in the property industry in Asia. Each year, the event generates fierce competition and reveals the latest trends and techniques that the industry heavy-weights employ in their most dynamic architectural designs and developments."

The competition is open to developers, architects, retailers, municipal and local authorities, and any organisation which contributes to real estate development in Asia. The 2017 gala marked the 11th consecutive year for the MIPIM Asia Awards.

MIPIM Markets Director Ronan Vaspart said, "The MIPIM Asia Awards draws entrants from around the globe who wish to showcase their achievements to the industry's biggest audience of property professionals. The MIPIM Asia Summit provides the premier platform for unveiling most exciting Asia property projects each year."

The MIPIM Asia Summit took place 28-29 November 2017 at the Grand Hyatt, Hong Kong. The Summit is the leading annual real estate event, bringing together the most influential professionals from all sectors of the property industry to networking and gain the most topical industry insight through premium events, conferences and panels.

MIPIM ASIA AWARDS 2017 WINNERS

BEST HOTEL & TOURISM DEVELOPMENT

GOLD

Grand Hyatt Sanya Haitang Bay Resort & Spa

Sanya, China

Client: Sanya Gao Sheng Investment Co.

Design Architect: JERDE

Executive Architect: Architech Design Co. Ltd.

SILVER

Anji Tourist Centre

Huzhou, Zhejiang Province, China

Architect: LWK & Partners (HK) Ltd

Developer: China Tourist Services Ltd.

BRONZE

Shangri-La at the Fort

Manila, Philippines

Architect: Handel Architects LLP

Developer: Shang Global City Properties, Inc.

BEST INNOVATIVE GREEN BUILDING

GOLD

Nanjing Eco Hi-Tech Island Exhibition Centre (Jiangdao Technology Innovation Centre)

Nanjing, China

Architect: NBBJ

Developer: Sino-Singapore Nanjing Eco Hi-Tech Island Development Co., Ltd

Other: Yanlord, Singaporean developer

SILVER

Goldin Global Financial Centre

Hong Kong, China

Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates

Developer: Smart Edge Limited

Other: Ronald Lu & Partners (Associate Architect)

BRONZE

Kai Tak Development on 3 Muk Chui Street

Hong Kong, China

Architect: Ronald Lu & Partners

Developer: Urban Renewal Authority

BEST MIXED-USE DEVELOPMENT

GOLD

Hefei ID Mall

Hefei, China

Architect: Broadway Malyan

Developer: Hefei Prosperity Property Ltd.

Investor: CITIC Capital Holdings Ltd.

Other: Sonae Sierra and LTHK (Interior), Inhabit (Façade), Tongyan (Lighting), China Team (MEP), YPA (Landscape), Tongji Architectural Design (Group) Co., Ltd. (Arch. & Eng.), MVA (Traffic)

SILVER

Lotte World Tower & Mall

Seoul, South Korea

Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, Benoy

Developer: Lotte Corporation, Lotte Shopping, Hotel Lotte

BRONZE

Guangzhou CTF Finance Centre

Guangzhou, China

Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates

Developer: New World Development

Other: Leigh & Orange (Associate Architect)

BEST OFFICE & BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

GOLD

Unilever Headquarters

Jakarta, Indonesia

Architect: Aedas

Developer: PT. Unilever Indonesia

SILVER

Deutsches Haus Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Architect: gmp Architekten von Gerkan, Marg und Partner

Developer: Deutsches Haus Ho Chi Minh Stadt Ltd.

Investor: Deutsches Haus Vietnam Invest Ltd. (Hong Kong)

Other: Mace (Project/ Construction Manager/ Construction Supervisor), Drees & Sommer (Façade Consultant), WSP (MEPF, C&S Consultant, Traffic Consultant)

BRONZE

Grade A Office Redevelopment at 18 King Wah Road

Hong Kong, China

Architect: Dennis Lau & Ng Chun Man Architects & Engineers (HK) Limited & Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects PCPA

Developer: Henderson Land Development Company Limited

Other: Draughtsman / ADI Limited / Sirius Lighting Office (HK) Limited / Ove Arup & Partners Hong Kong Ltd.

BEST REFURBISHED BUILDING

GOLD

Pacific Century Place

Beijing, China

Investor: Fund under Gaw Capital Partners

Architect: Lead 8 International Ltd.

Developer: Beijing Jing Wei Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.

Other: Perception Design, AECOM, LDP International, LASVIT

SILVER

DAEGU Creative Campus

Daegu City, South Korea

Architect: SAMOO Architects & Engineers

Developer: Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

BRONZE

MassMutual Tower

Hong Kong, China

Architect: PDP London Architects

Developer: Asia Standard International Group Limited

BEST RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT

GOLD

J.GRAN THE HONOR SHIMOGAMO TADASU NO MORI

Kyoto, Japan

Architect: Takenaka Corporation

Developer: JR West Real Estate & Development Company

SILVER

Whitesands

South Lantau Island, Hong Kong, China

Architect: PDP London Limited (Design Architect), LWK Architects (Executive Architect)

Developer: Swire Properties

Other: Urbis, Richardson Sadeki

BRONZE

Spring Breeze (Phase l)

Jiaxing, Zhejiang, China

Architect: GOA (Greentown Oriental Architects)

Developer: Blue Town

BEST RETAIL DEVELOPMENT

GOLD

Lane 189

Shanghai, China

Architect: UN Studio

Developer: Shanghai Da Zi Ming Zhong Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.

Investor: CITIC Capital Holdings Ltd.

Other: Inhabit, Ag Light, LEOX, Tongji Architectural Design (Group) Ltd., China Team

SILVER

Olympia 66

Dalian, China

Architect: Aedas

Developer: Hang Lung Properties Ltd

BRONZE

Starfield Hanam

Hanam, South Korea

Architect: Benoy

Developer: Shinsegae Property and Taubman Asia

Other: Junglim, Kingsman, GP studio

BEST URBAN REGENERATION PROJECT

GOLD

Blue House Cluster

Hong Kong, China

Architect: LWK & Partners (HK) Ltd

Developer: St. James' Settlement

Other: LWK Conservation Ltd., LWK Landscape Ltd., Meta4 Design Forum Ltd., JMK Consulting Engineers Ltd., Aurecon Hong Kong Limited, Team 73 HK Ltd., Kenneth To & Associates Ltd., ISS Building Consultancy Ltd.

SILVER

Kalijodo Park

Jakarta, Indonesia

Architect: Yori Antar from Han Awai & Partners Architect & Arkonin

Developer: PT. Bumi Serpong Damai Tbk (Sinar Mas Land)

Other: PT Anugerah Mandiri, Bike 2 work, Studio Hanafi

BRONZE

Suzhou Creek: Reclaiming Shanghai's Industrial Waterway

Shanghai, China

Architect: Sasaki

Developer: Shanghai Jing'an Urban Planning Bureau

BEST CHINESE FUTURA PROJECT

GOLD

China World Trade Center Phase 3C Development

Beijing, China

Architect: Andrew Bromberg at Aedas

Developer: China World Trade Co., Ltd

SILVER

TP Link Headquarters

Shenzhen, China

Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates

Developer: TP Link

BRONZE

ALILA Wuzhen

Tongxiang, Zhejiang, China

Architect: GOA (Greentown Oriental Architects)

Developer: YADA

BEST CHINESE FUTURA MEGA PROJECT

GOLD

ITC

Shanghai, China

Architect: Lead 8 International Ltd

Developer: Sun Hung Kai Properties

SILVER

Sunqiao Urban Agriculture District

Shanghai, China

Architect: Sasaki

Developer: Pudong Agriculture Development Group

BRONZE

OCT XI'AN International Centre

Xi'an, China

Architect: EID Architecture

Developer: China OCT

BEST FUTURA PROJECT

GOLD

The Quayside

Hong Kong, China

Architect: P&T Architects and Engineers Ltd.

Developer: Link Asset Management Ltd. and Nan Fung Development Ltd.

Other: CL3 Architects Ltd.

SILVER

One Bangkok

Bangkok, Thailand

Architect: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (Master Architect), with Kohn Pedersen Fox, Benoy A49, Plan Associates, D103

Developer: One Bangkok Holdings Company Limited, a joint venture between TCC Assets (Thailand) Co., Ltd. and Frasers Centrepoint Limited

Other: Plandscape, Buro Happold, Fisher Marantz Stone

BRONZE

15 Middle Road

Hong Kong, China

Architect: Wong & Ouyang (HK) Ltd.

Developer: Henderson Land Development Co. Ltd.

SPECIAL JURY AWARD

Blue House Cluster

Hong Kong, China

Architect: LWK & Partners (HK) Ltd

Developer: St. James' Settlement

Other: LWK Conservation Ltd., LWK Landscape Ltd., Meta4 Design Forum Ltd., JMK Consulting Engineers Ltd., Aurecon Hong Kong Limited, Team 73 HK Ltd., Kenneth To & Associates Ltd., ISS Building Consultancy Ltd.

You may download the photos from here: https://goo.gl/yb46vu

Notes for editors

For additional information about the MIPIM Asia Summit and programme, please visit here.

