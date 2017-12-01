TECHNOPOLIS PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE December 1, 2017 at 4:15 p.m.



Flagging Notification in Accordance with Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act



On 10 October 2017, Technopolis Plc received a flagging notification pursuant to Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act.



According to the flagging notification, the total ownership in Technopolis Plc held by BlackRock, Inc., based on the total sum which consists of the indirect holding and the total number of financial instruments referred to in chapter 9, section 6a of the Securities Markets Act, decreased on December 1, 2017 to less than 5.00 per cent of all shares in Technopolis Plc.



Technopolis Plc has one share series, each share entitling to one vote. The total amount of shares is 158,793,662.



Total positions of BlackRock Inc. subject to the notification:



% of shares and % of shares and Total of both in % voting rights voting rights through financial instruments



Resulting situation Below 5.00 % Below 5.00 % Below 5.00% on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached



Minna Karttunen
Head of IR
Technopolis Plc



