United States Consumer Survey 2016-2017 Featuring Eleaf, Innokin, Joyetech, KangerTech, Smok & Wismec

An online survey was carried out on U.S. e-cigarette consumers between October 2016 and January 2017 in the U.S. The survey was carried out with support from consumer association CASAA (Consumer Advocates for Smoke-Free Alternatives Association) and a number of other associations and trade press.

In December 2016, we surveyed U.S.-based vapers through an online panel, which sampled the population in four key U.S. regions.

, we surveyed U.S.-based vapers through an online panel, which sampled the population in four key U.S. regions. The majority of e-cig users chose closed systems as their primary device.

The market primarily consists of dual users (75%), a slight decrease on our 2015 survey.

Overall, the majority of e-cig users vape less than daily. Even considering vapers who exclusively use e-cigs and not tobacco products (solus users), only 52% of them vape daily.

The majority of closed-system sales and a high proportion of open-system sales go through the traditional tobacco channel, which appears to have grown in popularity since 2015.

Sales are shifting toward traditional retail channels, which is surprising for open-system users, who generally prefer to shop at vape stores.

The open-system market is highly fragmented in terms of brands, especially within e-liquid.

Tobacco, menthol and fruit are the most popular flavours and dual users prefer tobacco.

The majority of vapers use a secondary device and approximately a quarter use a secondary device belonging to a different type of e-cig.

