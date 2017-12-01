United States Consumer Survey 2016-2017 Featuring Eleaf, Innokin, Joyetech, KangerTech, Smok & Wismec

DUBLIN, December 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
An online survey was carried out on U.S. e-cigarette consumers between October 2016 and January 2017 in the U.S. The survey was carried out with support from consumer association CASAA (Consumer Advocates for Smoke-Free Alternatives Association) and a number of other associations and trade press.
- In December 2016, we surveyed U.S.-based vapers through an online panel, which sampled the population in four key U.S. regions.
- The majority of e-cig users chose closed systems as their primary device.
- The market primarily consists of dual users (75%), a slight decrease on our 2015 survey.
- Overall, the majority of e-cig users vape less than daily. Even considering vapers who exclusively use e-cigs and not tobacco products (solus users), only 52% of them vape daily.
- The majority of closed-system sales and a high proportion of open-system sales go through the traditional tobacco channel, which appears to have grown in popularity since 2015.
- Sales are shifting toward traditional retail channels, which is surprising for open-system users, who generally prefer to shop at vape stores.
- The open-system market is highly fragmented in terms of brands, especially within e-liquid.
- Tobacco, menthol and fruit are the most popular flavours and dual users prefer tobacco.
- The majority of vapers use a secondary device and approximately a quarter use a secondary device belonging to a different type of e-cig.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive summary
2. Introduction and methodology
3. Respondent profile
4. E-liquids
5. Bottle sizes
6. Nicotine strength
7. Flavour
8. E-liquid brands
9. Hardware
10. Tank component
11. Secondary device use
12. Distribution channels
13. Consumer motivation
14. Key criteria for hardware and e-liquid selection
15. Continued usage
