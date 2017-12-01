SANDVIKEN, Sweden, December 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

On 2 June 2017 Sandvik announced the agreement to divest Sandvik Process Systems to FAM AB. In line with previous communication, Sandvik has now completed the divestment of Sandvik Process Systems.

The divestiture will result in a pre-tax capital gain of about 4 billion SEK which will positively impact the operating profit in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Sandvik Process Systems has been reported in Other Operations and the divested business will as of today be deconsolidated from Sandvik's financial statements.

After de-consolidation of Sandvik Process Systems, Other Operations will consist of Other Operations common costs and product area Hyperion.

Other Operations, pro-forma after deconsolidation of Sandvik Process Systems

MSEK Q4 2016 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017



Revenues 757 802840802

Operating 63 7432 60

profit

For further information, contact Ann-Sofie Nordh, Vice President Investor Relations, tel: +46-8-456-1494 orCarina Aspenberg, Media and PR Manager, tel: +46-70-616-0119.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/sandvik/r/sandvik-completes-the-divestment-of-sandvik-process-systems,c2404837

The following files are available for download: