

ROME (dpa-AFX) - FCA US LLC reported that its sales were 154,919 units in November 2017, a 4 percent decrease from last year's 160,827 units.



In November, retail sales of 129,539 units were up 2 percent compared with the same month in 2016 and represented 84 percent of total sales.



Chrysler brand sales were up 14 percent in November, compared with the same month a year ago. Both the Chrysler Pacifica minivan and the Chrysler 300 full-size sedan posted sales increases in November.



Sales of the all-new Jeep Compass increased 34 percent for its best November sales ever.



Sales of the Fiat 500L increased 32 percent in November 2017 for its best November sales since 2015.



