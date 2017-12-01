NOKIA: Nokia welcomes ruling of International Chamber of Commerce International Court of Arbitration in payment dispute with BlackBerry

Press Release

1 December 2017

Espoo, Finland - Nokia is pleased that the International Chamber of Commerce's International Court of Arbitration has ruled in favor of Nokia in a contract dispute with BlackBerry.

The decision confirms that BlackBerry had failed to make certain payments to Nokia under a patent license agreement between the parties.

A significant portion of the amount awarded has already been recognized by Nokia in its financials for previous periods. Nokia will follow its existing practices for disclosing patent licensing related results in its quarterly financial reports.

Nokia continues to believe that BlackBerry's unrelated claims of patent infringement by Nokia are without merit.

