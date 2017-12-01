According to a report from Italy's GSE, prices of solar power on the Italian wholesale electricity market were last year between 5% and 12% lower that the national reference price.

Italian government-run renewable energy agency Gestore dei Servizi Energetici (GSE) has released a new report in which it highlights that prices of the Italian Power Echange (IPEX) decreased significantly in 2016, and that prices for solar and wind energy traded on the wholesale electricity market were on average lower than the average, peak and off-peak wholesale power price, the so-called Prezzo Unico Nazionale (PUN).

The GSE specified that the average price calculated for every energy source provides only a general assessment of the value of the energy, but it does not represent its total remuneration. Renewable energies, the report ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...