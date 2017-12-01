UNISERVE COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION: New Uniserve TV offering breaks the status quo - channel by channel purchases

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniserve Communications (the Company) is pleased to announce the introduction and addition of Uniserve TV to its residential and business products mix. Uniserve TV lets clients choose the channels that best fit their lifestyle without having to buy the usual bundles. The TV is powered by an Apple TV box, which gives clients access to hundreds of streaming Apps like Netflix, and YouTube, all in one view, without having to switch from TV to the Internet.

The Uniserve TV platform can be voice activated using Apple's Siri and is a bridge to a collection of smart home devices such as lights, plugs and cameras, all of which can all be controlled through a mobile phone or Uniserve TV. This new build-as-you-go is unique in the TV and smart home space.



To allow customers to dip their toes in the water, the Company is offering the first two months of their TV platform service free.

Uniserve's CEO Nicholas Jeffery said: "The smart home revolution and streaming TV is gaining pace, but the incumbents still have shoppers over a barrel with bundled channel packages where they have to buy six channel theme packages to get the one channel they want - well that stops with Uniserve TV - buy what you want when you want it. TV is just a monitor and should integrate all your online devices and media - by selecting the Apple platform, we allow customers to do just that - break the stranglehold of the incumbents, allowing them to stretch their imaginations."

Uniserve is now offering TV services to residential and business clients throughout British Columbia and Alberta, with the intention to expand into Ontario in early 2018.

About Uniserve

Uniserve (TSX-V:USS) is a unified communications company delivering integrated voice, data and media services to over 13,000 customers within the residential, business to business and enterprise IT markets, with a 100% focus on Canada.

The Company has been in existence for almost 28 years and has a client base across the three sectors selling directly and through the wholesale channel.

Recent acquisitions of Xanity Cloud and Glenbriar Technologies has given Uniserve a national presence and a Managed Services portfolio of storage, security, desktop and disaster recovery products for the Enterprise market.

Uniserve prides itself on delivering world class customer services. They believe when all else is equal you can trust their Company to offer highly competitive pricing and cutting-edge technology bundles, all underpinned by an exemplary customer service team based in Canada.

This news release was prepared on behalf of the Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents.

Learn more at www.uniserve.com or at www.sedar.com (http://www.sedar.com/).

Michael C. Scholz

Chairman of the Board

For more information please contact Mr. Mark Stanton at 604-395-3908 or email us at mark.stanton@uniserveteam.com (mailto:mark.stanton@uniserveteam.com).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Management has prepared this release and no regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. The statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such statements are based on management's estimates, assumptions and projections using available information. Uniserve cautions that actual financial results could differ materially from the current expectations due to several factors.