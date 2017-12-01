

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sonoco Products Co. (SON) said that it expects fourth quarter and full-year 2017 GAAP earnings to be $0.59 to $0.69 and $2.27 to $2.37 per share, respectively. The full-year range includes amounts previously disclosed by the Company of approximately $0.39 per diluted share, related to after-tax charges for pension settlement distributions to certain pension plan participants, restructuring charges and acquisition costs which were partially offset by non-base insurance settlement gains for the first nine months of 2017.



Both ranges include an estimated range of charges related to expected fourth-quarter after-tax restructuring charges and acquisition-related expenses. Base earnings are expected to be within the Company's previously reported guidance of $.68 to $.74 and $2.75 to $2.81 per diluted share, respectively.



President and Chief Executive Officer Jack Sanders said, 'Following record performance in 2016, we are again expecting to achieve record base earnings in 2017, and based on a solid start to the fourth quarter we remain comfortable with achieving our base EPS guidance of $2.75 to $2.81.'



Sonoco estimates 2018 base earnings per share to be in the range of $3.00 to $3.10, with a projected midpoint target of $3.05 per diluted share.



Sonoco expects 2018 net sales to be approximately $5.3 billion, an estimated increase of approximately 6 percent from the Company's 2017 sales forecast. Key drivers for sales growth in 2018 are expected to include acquisitions of $128 million and volume/mix growth of approximately $117 million. In addition, higher expected selling prices and a favorable impact of foreign exchange are expected to add $63 million to net sales.



CFO Saunders added the Company's 2018 capital deployment strategy is expected to be weighted toward investments to grow its existing businesses, including significant investment to the Company's domestic paper mill system as well as organic growth initiatives, particularly in thermoformed containers. 'We also expect to pursue accretive acquisitions in our targeted growth areas and continue our 93-year tradition of returning substantial amounts of cash to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases, including more than $925 million over the past five years.'



Commenting on the Company's 2018 forecast, CEO Sanders said, 'We are optimistic about 2018 and projecting nearly a 10 percent improvement in base earnings in addition to our strongest generation of cash from operations and free cash flow in five years. This would be the fifth consecutive year of record base earnings, which we believe illustrates the consistency built into our business model.'



In 20/20 Vision Targets, Sonoco expects to grow top-line sales to greater than $6 billion and driving improvement of base EBITDA margins to 16 percent.



'We expect to achieve our top-line target by producing greater-than-industry-average organic growth and by making accretive acquisitions adding approximately $1 billion of revenue in our focused growth businesses,' said Sanders, adding acquisitions are expected to be focused in flexible packaging, thermoformed containers, protective packaging and consolidating industrial acquisitions that improve scale and capability in emerging markets.



