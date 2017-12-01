Adama Technologies Corp. Updates Shareholders Regarding Future Growth and Development Plans

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2017 / Adama Technologies Corp. (OTC PINK: ADAC) released a market update today to allow shareholders an opportunity to see the Company's growth and development strategy and revenue targets for 2018. The Company is currently on path to generate over $1 million in annual revenue for the fiscal year 2017. The Company is planning to roll portions of such revenue into the development of a new, online community market that allows the Company to reach a global audience with numerous products to sell and market within the newly created marketplace. Additionally, the Company is planning to create its own currency that will be able to be both used and exchanged within this marketplace so that the Company is able to participate in the ever-increasing presence of online cryptocurrencies.

Eric Sills, CEO of Adama Technologies, commented on the news of this new venture saying, "We could not be more pleased with our current operations and the fact that we will top over $1 million in annual revenue. However, as we look toward the future, we certainly are focused on expanding our revenue and growing our footprint and sales capabilities. When we look around the room at the enormous talent we have recruited from both an internal team of employees, as well as the significant skill we have in our consultants and outside tech teams, we really feel like we can begin to tap into the broader global markets that are available in an online sales format."

The Company stated that within this online marketplace they intend to sell both products that the Company manufactures as well as numerous other products that the Company can market as resellers, wholesalers, and affiliates.

When asked about this new initiative and sales focus Adama Technologies is pursuing, Mr. Sills responded stating, "We believe that the timing is very favorable for us to enter this market. We have a broad network of manufactures, suppliers, and customers that will enable us to offer a niche grouping of products within the aviation industry as well as other market segments that would be in high demand. As we combine that timing and opportunity with our ability to create for our company a unique cryptocurrency that can be used to buy, sell, and trade within this marketplace, it gives us a unique approach to online retailing that is both marketable and profitable. We believe that as the details for this plan emerge and shareholders and investors are made aware of just how exciting this opportunity is going to be, it will be very well received."

The Company stated that additional information will be released in the coming days and that a rollout strategy would be made available on the Company's website before the first of the year.

Contact Information:

Address:

1000 N. Green Valley

Suite 380

Henderson, NV 89074

Phone: (866) 859-8697

Website: www.AdamaTechnologies.com

SOURCE: Adama Technologies Corp.