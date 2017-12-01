Global Aspartame Market 2015-2017 & 2022: Stringent Regulations Over the Usage of Artificial Sweeteners Hinders the Market

DUBLIN, December 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Aspartame Market: Applications (Food production, Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Animal and Agriculture feed), Distribution Channel (Supermarket, Convenience stores, Departmental stores) & Region - Forecast (2017- 2022)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report identifies the Aspartame market size in for the year 2015-2017 and forecast of the same for year 2022.

It also highlights the potential growth opportunities in the coming years, while also reviewing the market drivers, restraints, growth indicators, challenges, market dynamics, competitive landscape, and other key aspects with respect to Aspartame market.

Geographically North America dominated Aspartame market owing to higher usage and higher consumption into milk, drinks, tea, soft drinks based on the rigorous rules and regulations of the regional regulatory body. North America was followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific as the second and third largest market for aspartame in 2015.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to remain fastest growing regional market driven by recent permissions from regulatory agencies for the use of intense sweetener in the varied food range at the specified levels in Pacific region and increasing demand in major economies such as India, China, thereby leading to the high growth in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Aspartame Market - Overview



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Landscape

3.1. Market Share Analysis

3.2. Comparative Analysis

3.3. Product Benchmarking

3.4. End User Profiling

3.5. Top 5 Financials Analysis



4. Aspartame Market- Forces

4.1. Drivers

4.1.1. Growing popularity amongst health conscious people

4.2. Restraints

4.2.1. Stringent regulations over the usage of artificial sweeteners

4.3. Opportunities

4.4. Challenges

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5. Aspartame Market - Strategic Analysis



6. Aspartame Market, By Application

6.1. Food production

6.2. Beverages

6.3. Pharmaceutical

6.4. Cosmetics

6.5. Animal and Agriculture feed



7. Aspartame Market, By Distribution Channel

7.1. Supermarket

7.2. Convenience stores

7.3. Departmental stores

7.4. Others



8. Aspartame Market, By Geography



9. Aspartame - Market Entropy



10. Company Profiles (Overview, Financials, SWOT Analysis, Developments, Product Portfolio)



Ajinomoto Group

NutraSweet Company

Niutang Chemical Ltd.

HYET Sweet

Merisant, Cargill Incorporated

Hermes Sweetener Ltd.

Ingredion Incorporated

Vitasweet

Foodchem International Corporation

Shaoxing Marina Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (Yamei aspartame)

Daesang

Changmao Biochemical Engineering

