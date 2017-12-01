

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A federal judge in San Francisco ruled that Coinbase, a virtual currency exchange, must comply with a summons and provide the Internal Revenue Service or IRS with identifying records of users who exchanged more than $20,000 annually on its platform between 2013 and 2015.



The IRS had earlier served a summons on Coinbase, seeking detailed personal information for more than a million customer accounts. The move came after the government agency noticed that the number of tax returns claiming gains from virtual currencies like bitcoin were under-reported.



However, Coinbase failed to comply with the summons and the IRS filed a petition to enforce the summons. The IRS later narrowed the scope of its summons such that it applied to far fewer, but still more than 10,000 Coinbase account holders.



The IRS initially requested nine kinds of user data, but the court narrowed the scope of documents that can be requested by the IRS from Coinbase. The personal data requests will now apply only to accounts that have bought, sold, sent or received more than $20,000 in any of those types of transactions between 2013 and 2015.



The court order now requires Coinbase to identify 14,355 accounts, which have accounted for 8.9 million transactions between 2013 and 2015.



'That only 800 to 900 taxpayers reported gains related to bitcoin in each of the relevant years and that more than 14,000 Coinbase users have either bought, sold, sent or received at least $20,000 worth of bitcoin in a given year suggests that many Coinbase users may not be reporting their bitcoin gains,' according to court documents.



In a blog post after the ruling, Coinbase said, 'Coinbase has millions of customers and the narrowed summons affects approximately 14,000 of the highest-transacting customers from 2 to 4 years ago. This represents less than 1% of our customer base.'



The company added that in the event it ultimately produces the documents under the court order, it will notify impacted users in advance of any disclosure.



