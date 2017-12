DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Company's U.S. sales totaled 210,771 vehicles for November, a 6.7 percent gain over 2016. Retail performance was up 1.3 percent compared to a year ago, with sales of 156,064 vehicles.



F-Series saw its best November results since 2001 with 72,769 pickups sold - a 0.9 percent gain; customer demand for high series trucks remains strong.



Ford Transit sales totaled 10,852 vehicles for November, a 47.1 percent gain.



Ford brand SUVs gained 13.4 percent on 68,139 vehicles sold, while retail advanced 11.6 percent for the month.



Explorer sales totaled 21,520 vehicles, representing a 24.8 percent gain for the month and 24.2 percent at retail - the SUV's best November in 13 years.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX