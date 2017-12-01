

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Nokia (NOK) said that the International Chamber of Commerce's International Court of Arbitration has ruled in favor of Nokia in a contract dispute with BlackBerry. The decision confirms that BlackBerry had failed to make certain payments to Nokia under a patent license agreement between the parties.



A significant portion of the amount awarded has already been recognized by Nokia in its financials for previous periods. .



Nokia said it continues to believe that BlackBerry's unrelated claims of patent infringement by Nokia are without merit.



Separately, BlackBerry said it is disappointed that the Court of Arbitration did not agree with itsarguments in the case but we accept their decision. The ruling does not change BlackBerry's assertion that Nokia is infringing on intellectual property and BlackBerry is continuing to vigorously pursue legal remedies in both the U.S. and Germany.



On April 28, 2016, Nokia filed a Request for Arbitration with the International Chamber of Commerce International Court of Arbitration. The dispute related to whether certain payments allegedly due under a patent license contract between the companies are in fact owed to Nokia under the terms of the agreement. On November 29, 2017, the arbitration panel awarded Nokia approximately $137 million.



The dispute did not involve any allegations of IP infringement and BlackBerry is continuing to pursue patent infringement claims against Nokia via suits filed in both Germany and the U.S.



