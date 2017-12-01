sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 01.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,162 Euro		-0,075
-1,77 %
WKN: 870737 ISIN: FI0009000681 Ticker-Symbol: NOA3 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
NOKIA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NOKIA OYJ 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,168
4,171
17:06
4,169
4,17
17:05
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BLACKBERRY LIMITED
BLACKBERRY LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BLACKBERRY LIMITED9,065+1,34 %
NOKIA OYJ4,162-1,77 %